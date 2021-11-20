Arkansas shows progress in near-upset of No. 2 Tide

Two years ago, in the wake of Chad Morris’ firing, Arkansas fans hoped the next coach could simply return the program to respectability.

With ugly losses to the likes of San Jose State and Western Kentucky fresh on their minds, being competitive on the road at Alabama seemed like a pipe dream.

However, in Year 2 of the Sam Pittman era, the Razorbacks had the ball midway through the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead against the No. 2 Crimson Tide before ultimately coming up short, losing 42-35.

Considering the last four games in the series had been decided by an average of 39 points, it was a dramatic improvement for Arkansas - but Pittman was quick to point out that he and the players weren’t satisfied with the result.

“I was very proud of the way we kept coming back, the physicality of our program,” Pittman said. “We did not come here to lose by 7. We came to win the game and I think you could see that by the way that we played. We just ran into a team that was 7 points better than us tonight.”

Ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings - the latest in a season they’ve been ranked in a decade - the Razorbacks pushed Alabama to the brink as 21-point underdogs Saturday afternoon.

Many of the players who played key roles for Arkansas were the same ones who lost to the Crimson Tide 52-3 in Fayetteville to end last season. Despite no track record of success against them, they still had faith they could pull off the upset.

“I think there was 70 guys that believed we could win the game today,” linebacker Grant Morgan said. “It's heartbreaking. It sucks because we all came here to win. We're not into moral victories, but at the end of the day that's a really good ballclub.”

It was a dramatically different game than the last time the Razorbacks played the No. 2 team in the country on the road.

Back in October, Arkansas was riding high with a 4-0 start and No. 8 ranking when it traveled to Athens, Ga., to take on a Georgia team that is now No. 1 and widely considered the best team in college football.

That day, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the blink of an eye and cruised to a dominant 37-0 shutout victory over the Razorbacks, who were penalized 13 times for 101 yards. It was a much different story Saturday, as Arkansas trailed just 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

“Obviously it’s two different teams, but we certainly have learned a lot,” Pittman said. “We learned from the Georgia game and we practiced what we learned from the Georgia game. For the most part we were much better tonight at those negatives that we told our team about from Georgia.”

The only time during the game that Alabama led by more than two possessions came just after halftime, when it opened the second half with a touchdown drive to make it 31-14.

Even with the 17-point deficit, the Razorbacks didn’t roll over like they might have in previous seasons. Instead, they clawed back into the game.

“The message was to stay neutral,” Morgan said. “If we were up 17, we weren’t going to be hoopin’ and hollerin’ like we won the game. We were going to stay neutral. We weren’t pissed off when we were down 17. We weren’t blaming anybody.”

While it did learn from the Georgia game, cutting its penalties to 6 for 25 yards and not folding when things didn’t go its way, Arkansas still made some mistakes against the Crimson Tide. Pittman pointed out the snap when KJ Jefferson wasn’t ready that resulted in a fumble recovery - and eventual field goal - for Alabama.

That said, the Razorbacks were still a handful of plays away from snapping their lengthy losing streak in the series, which now sits at 15 games.

“We certainly didn't play a perfect game,” Pittman said. “But for the most part, it'd be hard to look at the Arkansas Razorbacks and not be proud of the effort and the resiliency and the physicality."

Just as he did last month against Ole Miss and Matt Corral, Jefferson went toe-to-toe with a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. His statistics weren’t nearly as good as Bryce Young’s 559-yard performance, but he did complete 22 of 30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

He was disappointed in the final result, but also acknowledged the significance of playing so well against the likes of Alabama.

“Alabama’s a great team and just going to the wire with a great team like that lets us know we’re headed in the right direction,” Jefferson said. “We just want to keep progressing and keep being who we are and keep playing Arkansas football.”

Morgan also said he felt like the game - even in a loss - showed that the Razorbacks are still a program on the rise.

“We’re on the rise because we do have another game,” Pittman said. “We’re not a plateau team. We’re a team that keeps getting better and better, and I hope these last couple of weeks have shown that.”

Arkansas still has room to grow to get where it wants to be, but it is clearly miles better than the back-to-back 2-10 seasons, 20-game SEC losing streak and blowout losses to C-USA teams in the not-so-distant memory.

“We stayed in the game, had a chance to win the ballgame and we matched the physicality that Alabama is known for,” Pittman said. “I just told them, ‘The days of getting kicked around and getting our teeth kicked in are over.' I think we proved that at least for this week."