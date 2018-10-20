Arkansas Shuts Down the Tulsa Offense, Razorbacks Win 23-0
The Arkansas Razorbacks finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel after a rough six-game losing streak, shutting out the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home Saturday afternoon 23-0. Head coach Chad Morris announced true freshman Connor Noland would get his first start of the season, becoming just the eighth true freshman to start a game for the Hogs and the first since 5-star Mitch Mustain in 2006.
On the first play for Arkansas, Rakeem Boyd fumbled (his first of two on the day) but Noland recovered it. After a 15-yard penalty on Jared Cornelius stalled the Hogs’ first drive, Noland threw his first pass of the game, an interception, to give Tulsa the ball at the Razorbacks’ 41-yard line. Tulsa kicker Nate Walker missed his first of two bad field goals of the day, giving the Hogs a redo on their less-than-ideal start.
Noland took the Hogs 29 yards on their second drive with two passes completed to Jordan Jones but Reid Bauer punted it away on 4th and 3. Another missed field goal on Tulsa’s second drive maintained the shutout and the Hogs finally got going in their third drive.
Boyd broke his second explosive run of the game for 17 yards before Noland completed two nice passes to CJ O’Grady. A questionable quarterback sweep call on 3rd and 5 forced the Hogs to go for the field goal, made by Connor Limpert from 33.
It took 115 yards but the Razorbacks took the lead 3-0 and never relinquished. Noland got his first score of his career on the Hogs’ sixth drive of the game, a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grayson Gunter, also the first touchdown of his career.
The Razorbacks took a 10-0 lead into the locker room at half time after Ryan Pulley came up with his second interception in two games to end it. Boyd had 22 carries for 99-yards with three catches for 14 yards before exiting the game for an unknown reason. He was averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
The Hogs defense was getting after it as well with six sacks (a season high and the most since 2016), two for McTelvin Agim and one each for Dre Greenlaw, Armon Watts (who left the game briefly but returned) and Briston Guidry. Half a sack each for Michael Taylor and TJ Smith. Randy Ramsey also recovered a fumble forced by Watts.
Despite very minimal use through seven games, Maleek Williams came in and scored his second touchdown of the season on his first play of the game on the Hogs’ 10th drive. Williams finished with nine carries for 23 yards.
Despite Noland getting the start, sophomore quarterback Cole Kelley also got reps, first used after Noland took a hard hit, but also brought in later on certain packages. Noland finished 10-16 for 124 yards, a pick and a touchdown while Kelley went 1-3 for seven yards. Kelley also ran the ball five times for 27 yards and Noland five times for 20 yards. Chase Hayden, splitting reps with Boyd, had nine carries for 43 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
With 22 seconds to go, the Razorbacks forced Tulsa to go for it on 4th and 7, getting the stop, a sack by Sosa and keeping the shutout. This is Arkansas' first shutout victory since holding No. 20 LSU and No. 8 Ole Miss scoreless in consecutive weeks near the end of the 2014 season.
The Razorbacks finished with 329 yards and held Tulsa to just 260 yards and no points. The Hogs went 5-6 in the redzone and converted six of 14 3rd downs. Connor Limpert went 3-3 with kicks good from 35, 33 and 23 yards out.
Arkansas is now 2-6 on the season with no conference wins. They host a struggling Vanderbilt team at home next Saturday at 11 a.m.