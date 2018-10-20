The Arkansas Razorbacks finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel after a rough six-game losing streak, shutting out the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home Saturday afternoon 23-0. Head coach Chad Morris announced true freshman Connor Noland would get his first start of the season, becoming just the eighth true freshman to start a game for the Hogs and the first since 5-star Mitch Mustain in 2006.

On the first play for Arkansas, Rakeem Boyd fumbled (his first of two on the day) but Noland recovered it. After a 15-yard penalty on Jared Cornelius stalled the Hogs’ first drive, Noland threw his first pass of the game, an interception, to give Tulsa the ball at the Razorbacks’ 41-yard line. Tulsa kicker Nate Walker missed his first of two bad field goals of the day, giving the Hogs a redo on their less-than-ideal start.

Noland took the Hogs 29 yards on their second drive with two passes completed to Jordan Jones but Reid Bauer punted it away on 4th and 3. Another missed field goal on Tulsa’s second drive maintained the shutout and the Hogs finally got going in their third drive.

Boyd broke his second explosive run of the game for 17 yards before Noland completed two nice passes to CJ O’Grady. A questionable quarterback sweep call on 3rd and 5 forced the Hogs to go for the field goal, made by Connor Limpert from 33.

It took 115 yards but the Razorbacks took the lead 3-0 and never relinquished. Noland got his first score of his career on the Hogs’ sixth drive of the game, a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grayson Gunter, also the first touchdown of his career.