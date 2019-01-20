Arkansas signee Ricky Stromberg was one of the Hogs' most recent additions to the 2019 class but he's no stranger to the campus. Even so, he took his official visit this weekend and had a great time.

“It was good," Stromberg said. "I’m super excited to get up here. I’ve just got to finish out high school now until I get up here, but it feels like home already. I love it. I loved trying on uniforms, taking pictures at night in the stadium with the lights on. I'm not a big fan of snow, but I can deal with it from Tulsa. It happens.”

Redshirt freshman Silas Robinson hosted his future teammate and had good things to say about his short time on the Hill so far.

"He likes it a lot and the O-line bonds really well, Coach Fry and those guys," Stromberg said. "He just said he likes it a lot and I’ll like it a lot.”