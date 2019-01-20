Arkansas Signee OL Ricky Stromberg Recaps Official Visit
Arkansas signee Ricky Stromberg was one of the Hogs' most recent additions to the 2019 class but he's no stranger to the campus. Even so, he took his official visit this weekend and had a great time.
“It was good," Stromberg said. "I’m super excited to get up here. I’ve just got to finish out high school now until I get up here, but it feels like home already. I love it. I loved trying on uniforms, taking pictures at night in the stadium with the lights on. I'm not a big fan of snow, but I can deal with it from Tulsa. It happens.”
Redshirt freshman Silas Robinson hosted his future teammate and had good things to say about his short time on the Hill so far.
"He likes it a lot and the O-line bonds really well, Coach Fry and those guys," Stromberg said. "He just said he likes it a lot and I’ll like it a lot.”
Based on the strength and athleticism Stromberg shows in his senior tape, he's a shoe-in for some early playing time but he's focusing on getting ready right now.
"Coach Fry and I haven't really talked about early playing time yet. First of all, I’ve just got to work on gaining some strength, getting bigger, stronger, faster, a little bit of everything because I’m coming to the SEC.”
Stromberg is one of six offensive line additions to the 2019 class joining fellow Oklahoma signee Brady Latham, Texas's Beaux Limmer, Louisiana state champion Dylan Rathcke and JUCO linemen Myron Cunningham and Chibueze Nwanna. Stromberg was a late bloomer and he's ranked as the 8th best prospect out of Oklahoma in the class.
