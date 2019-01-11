The recruiting process is just getting started in earnest for Class of 2020 defensive end Jashaud Stewart. Following the release of his junior season highlight film, he landed his first Power Five offer courtesy of in-state program Arkansas and now boasts three FBS offers total. Now with a few offers in hand, Stewart is ready to hit the road and check out some programs up close and personal, starting with the Razorbacks later this month. Rivals.com caught up with Stewart to talk recruiting as well as which other programs might be next to join his offer list.

"I got an offer from Arkansas back in the fall. That was a big one for me. They said they like my film and they really like the way I play. I really didn't think I was going to get an offer from them until the summer time but they came in and did it early and that means a lot. I haven't visited since they offered me but I plan on being on campus for a visit later this month."

Thoughts on Chad Morris first season: "I think with the recruits that are coming in we have a good opportunity to turn things around if we use the talent the right way."

Other schools: "Mississippi State has been keeping in touch and talking to me a lot on Twitter. Really they are the only ones that are talking to me consistently. I think they might be my next offer. They told me they want to come up there and camp as a linebacker because that's where they like me."