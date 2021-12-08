 HawgBeat - Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades for 2021 - Offense
Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades for 2021 - Offense

KJ Jefferson had a tremendous regular season in 2021.
KJ Jefferson had a tremendous regular season in 2021. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat took a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.

Here is an analysis of the Razorbacks' offense in regular season ahead of their appearance in the Outback Bowl...

Team Grades (SEC / FBS rank) --> 2020 --> 2019

~Overall: 83.2 (8th / 50th) --> 69.1 --> 68.9

~Offense: 82.5 (6th / 43rd) --> 71.3 --> 66.1

~Passing: 76.4 (7th / 47th) --> 73.8 --> 55.2

~Rushing: 86.2 (10th / 43rd) --> 68.8 --> 78.4

~Receiving: 69.1 (9th / 82nd) --> 69.9 --> 61.7

~Pass blocking: 69.3 (7th / 41st) --> 63.2 --> 55.2

~Run blocking: 78.0 (3rd / 26th) --> 65.7 --> 63.0

