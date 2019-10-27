Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat will take a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.

Here are those numbers on the offensive side of the ball from the Alabama game.

(NOTE: These are premium stats for a reason, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)