Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades vs. Georgia 2021 - Defense
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.
Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat will take a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.
Here are those numbers on the defensive side of the ball from the Georgia game.
(NOTE: These are premium stats for a reason, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)
Notes and Tidbits
Team Grades
~Overall: 53.7
~Defense: 60.4
~Run defense: 65.8
~Tackling: 56.8
~Pass rush: 61.9
~Coverage: 51.2
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news