Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat has taken a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale from 0-100. Those numbers from the Missouri game are featured in this piece.

(NOTE: These are premium stats for a reason, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)

Offensive Notes