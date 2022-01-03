 Arkansas Razorbacks' snap counts, PFF grades vs. Penn State Nittany Lions in Outback Bowl - Defense
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-03 05:31:10 -0600') }} football

Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades vs. Penn State - Defense

Arkansas held Penn State to 10 points in the Outback Bowl.
Arkansas held Penn State to 10 points in the Outback Bowl. (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat will take a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.

Here are those numbers on the defensive side of the ball from the Outback Bowl.

Notes and Tidbits

Team Grades

~Overall: 75.9

~Defense: 71.8

~Run defense: 67.0

~Tackling: 77.5

~Pass rush: 60.4

~Coverage: 76.2

