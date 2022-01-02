 Arkansas Razorbacks' snap counts, PFF grades vs. Penn State Nittany Lions in 2022 Outback Bowl - Offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-02 10:23:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades vs. Penn State - Offense

Dominique Johnson ran for 85 yards in the Outback Bowl.
Dominique Johnson ran for 85 yards in the Outback Bowl. (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat will take a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.

Here are those numbers on the offensive side of the ball from the Outback Bowl.

(NOTE: These are premium stats for a reason, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Notes and Tidbits

Team Grades

~Overall: 75.9

~Offense: 73.3

~Passing: 44.8

~Rushing: 83.0

~Receiving: 49.6

~Pass blocking: 82.6

~Run blocking: 76.5

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}