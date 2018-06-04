Arkansas will host a familiar opponent in this weekend’s super regional, as No. 2 seed South Carolina won the Greenville (N.C.) Regional.

The Gamecocks defeated UNC-Wilmington 8-4 on Monday to advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament. Like the Razorbacks, they won all three of their regional games, including one over host and No. 12 overall seed East Carolina.

It was a close game until the seventh inning, when South Carolina’s one-run lead grew to three thanks to a two-run double by Madison Stokes. A two-run homer by Jonah Bride on a 10-pitch at bat in the top of the ninth provided some insurance.

This weekend’s best-of-three series – which begins either Friday or Saturday – will be the third different time the two teams have met this season.

During the regular season, Arkansas won two of three games at Baum Stadium. Although the Razorbacks won the series, their 3-2 series-opening loss was the only conference game they lost at home this season.

Rain in the area forced the teams to play two seven-inning games on April 14 and Arkansas won a pair of shutouts to clinch the series. Carson Shaddy homered in both games, the Razorbacks’ starters – Kacey Murphy and Isaiah Campbell – combined for 11 shutout innings and Matt Cronin closed them out to earn two saves on the same day.

Arkansas and South Carolina were matched up again at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., with the No. 4 seed Razorbacks cruising to a 13-8 win over the No. 5 seed Gamecocks despite committing a season-high five errors.

Casey Martin homered twice in that game and Dominic Fletcher hit one. Although Murphy didn’t have quite the same success against South Carolina as he did earlier in the season, a botched double play ball led to an LT Tolbert grand slam that ballooned his pitching line.

The two teams are also no strangers to meeting in the NCAA Tournament, but their previous four games were at the College World Series in Omaha.

In 1985, Arkansas won its opening game 1-0 over the Gamecocks. Just six years ago, in 2012, the Razorbacks beat them 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the tournament needing only one more win to reach the championship series.

However, two-time defending champion South Carolina won the next two matchups 2-0 and 3-2 en route to a runner-up finish. Arkansas fans likely remember that final game for the fluctuating strike zone of Perry Costello.

The dates and times for the Fayetteville Super Regional will be announced Tuesday.