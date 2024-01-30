"Yeah, I watched it growing up," Aloy said on Monday. "I always looked up to many people in the SEC. Once I saw Peyton (Stovall) at Arkansas, I said ‘Yeah, I really want to work with him.’ Because he’s one of the best in the nation and he gets me better everyday."

He added 88 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 46 RBIs from the right side of the plate and was one of the Hogs' top transfer additions over the offseason. Having a chance to play in the SEC was a big lure for the Hawaii native.

Originally from Sacramento State, Aloy was named a Freshman All-American after slashing .376/.427/.662 with an OPS of 1.089 in 234 at-bats for the Hornets during the 2023 season.

After making his way to Fayetteville through the NCAA transfer portal, new Diamond Hogs shortstop Wehiwa Aloy has done nothing but showcase his elite athleticism and top-tier power during Arkansas' preseason scrimmages.

Though the transition from the Western Athletic Conference to the Southeastern Conference is a daunting one, Aloy has seen positive early returns despite going up against a nationally revered pitching staff.

"Yeah, it's helped elevate my game," Aloy said. "I was able to face higher competition over here, especially getting ready. We have one of the best pitching staffs in the country I believe and it just gets me better everyday."

Across fall and spring preseason scrimmages, Aloy is tied for second on the team in batting with a .295 average. In 44 at-bats, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore has racked up 13 hits, two doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs.

Fellow infielder and second baseman Peyton Stovall gave Aloy high praise following the Razorbacks' most recent scrimmage, in which the shortstop hit a 371-foot solo home run and an RBI single to finish 2-for-2 at the plate.

"(The home run) was really good, want to say it was 0-2," Stovall said on Monday. "You know, we kind of talked about it when we were back up the middle and he put a really good swing on a pitch and it’s just the type of hitter he is, he can do damage in any count. Glad he’s here for us and not anybody else."

Despite aiming to "play very humble" on the field, Aloy also believes that when it comes to games, "I just let it rip." That mindset should fit perfectly on head coach Dave Van Horn's team and could provide an edge in a grueling SEC that gets tougher every season.

Aloy and the Diamond Hogs will take the field for the first time on Feb. 11, when Arkansas welcomes James Madison into Baum-Walker Stadium. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and will be the first of a four-game opening series.