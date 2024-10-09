Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have reached the midway point of their regular season and they are riding high off a 19-14 upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Fayetteville.

Through six games, the Razorbacks rank 41st nationally in scoring offense (33.0 points per game), 13th in total offense (484.8 yards per game) and 8th in third down conversion percentage (52.8%).

Defensively, the Hogs rank 34th in scoring defense (19.2 points allowed per game), 39th in total defense (321.5 yards allowed per game) and 33rd in third down conversion percentage defense (33.3%).

Quarterback Taylen Green, who suffered a left leg injury in the win over Tennessee, ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with 1,502 passing yards on the year. Green's five interceptions are second-most in the league and his 56.6 completion percentage ranks 16th, but he's also 8th in the conference with 326 rushing yards despite taking 13 sacks so far.

Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson ranks 4th in the SEC with 566 rushing yards and second with 10 rushing touchdowns, making him the fastest Arkansas player to the 10-rushing touchdown mark in a season since Madre Hill rushed for 10 touchdowns through the first five games of 1995. Jackson leads the league with 99 carries to this point in the year.

Receiver Andrew Armstrong checks in at No. 2 in the SEC with 552 receiving yards on 38 receptions. Oddly enough, Armstrong is the only FBS player with 35+ receptions or 500+ receiving yards and zero touchdowns this season. Ole Miss' Tre Harris is running away with the league lead, as he's caught 52 passes for 885 yards.

Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., a Georgia transfer, ranks 6th in the league with 40 total tackles, which is just one behind former Hog and current Ole Miss linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.'s 41 tackles.

Cornerback Marquise Robinson and nickel Doneiko Slaughter are both tied for 6th in the SEC with four pass deflections, although the Arkansas Athletics official stats also has safety TJ Metcalf credited with four pass deflections as well. Metcalf is tied with Texas A&M's Marcus Ratcliffe for 1st in the SEC with three interceptions.

Starting punter Devin Bale ranked second in the league with an average of 48.1 yards per punt, which checks in just behind South Carolina's Kai Kroeger (48.3).

Kicker Kyle Ramsey is 7-12 on field goals and his 58.3 field goal percentage ranks 14th out of 15 qualified SEC kickers. Ramsey does have a longest field goal of 51 yards, which he hit in the Sept. 14 win over UAB.

Ramsey did hurt his groin in the win over Tennessee and he was replaced by Matthew Shipley, who hit a 23-yard field goal and nailed the only point after touchdown attempt he had.

Below are the team stat leaders, plus a look at who leads the Hogs in Pro Football Focus numbers.