Historically, Arkansas has not done a lot in terms of recruiting the state of Florida. The Sunshine State is usually stocked with talent, but it is not a state that the Hogs have done well in in terms of numbers.

The recruits they have gotten, however, have been home runs. Starting running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was second in the SEC in rushing yards a year ago, and Naples running back Isaiah Augustave, who signed with the Hogs in December, was sought after by some of the biggest programs in the country.