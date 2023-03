Since Sam Pittman has taken the reins at Arkansas, he has placed a heavy emphasis on recruiting the state of Georgia. It makes sense, given his time as the offensive line coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, and Arkansas has had some measure of success in the Peach State.

Last recruiting cycle, Arkansas signed three recruits from Georgia, including four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, who was named an Elite 11 quarterback last year. Pittman had high praise for Singleton after he signed during the early singing period in December.