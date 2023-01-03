The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-6, 3-5) finished off their season with a 55-53 triple overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks at the Liberty Bowl last week, and now head coach Sam Pittman will turn his focus to building his roster for 2023

After beginning the season 3-0, the Hogs dropped three straight games before getting back in the win column with a pair of wins over BYU and Auburn. Following two losses to Liberty and LSU and a win over Ole Miss in a three-game home stretch, a loss to Missouri in the regular season finale put the Hogs at 6-6. With the win over Kansas, Pittman was able to coach his squad to back-to-back winning seasons.

The numbers were not pretty defensively all season, but the offense had its bright spots. With just one game left in the college football season (national championship) the stats and Pro Football Focus grade rankings are all but locked in for the Hogs.

Here's a look at Arkansas' stats and PFF grades from the 2022 season: