Arkansas stays at No. 10 in AP Poll following Missouri State win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After struggling to take down Bobby Petrino and Missouri State, the Arkansas Razorbacks stayed put at No. 10 in the Week 4 Associated Press Poll.
Eight total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 8), Tennessee (No. 11), Ole Miss (No. 16), Florida (No. 20), and Texas A&M (No. 23).
Arkansas will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs managed to upset the Aggies 20-10 last season, marking the first time since 2011 that the Razorbacks were able to defeat A&M.
Below is the full AP Top 25 from September 18, 2022:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Kentucky
9. Oklahoma State
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. North Carolina State
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Baylor
18. Washington
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Texas A&M
24. Pittsburgh
25. Miami