FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After struggling to take down Bobby Petrino and Missouri State, the Arkansas Razorbacks stayed put at No. 10 in the Week 4 Associated Press Poll.

Eight total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 8), Tennessee (No. 11), Ole Miss (No. 16), Florida (No. 20), and Texas A&M (No. 23).

Arkansas will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs managed to upset the Aggies 20-10 last season, marking the first time since 2011 that the Razorbacks were able to defeat A&M.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from September 18, 2022: