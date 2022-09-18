News More News
Arkansas stays at No. 10 in AP Poll following Missouri State win

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After struggling to take down Bobby Petrino and Missouri State, the Arkansas Razorbacks stayed put at No. 10 in the Week 4 Associated Press Poll.

Eight total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 8), Tennessee (No. 11), Ole Miss (No. 16), Florida (No. 20), and Texas A&M (No. 23).

Arkansas will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs managed to upset the Aggies 20-10 last season, marking the first time since 2011 that the Razorbacks were able to defeat A&M.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from September 18, 2022:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Kentucky

9. Oklahoma State

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. North Carolina State

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Baylor

18. Washington

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Texas A&M

24. Pittsburgh

25. Miami

