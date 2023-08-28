The Arkansas football team released its Week 1 depth chart ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Western Carolina, and it featured a few surprises along with a lot of positions having an "OR" in between players.

Four starting positions — two on offense and defense, respectively — are denoted by the "OR" symbol, which basically means either one could be the true starter. This is a relatively high mark and a sign that the Razorbacks aren't 100% sure who is running out there with the starting group on Saturday.

"If they’re an ‘OR’ we know they’re going to play a lot of ball for us," head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "But in all honesty, we haven’t decided who’s going to run out there. Now we’ve decided what positions and all that...So we really don’t know today exactly at some of those positions who were going to run out there with the ones yet. But we know that group, if they’re an ‘or’ we trust them and they’re going to play a lot of football."

At the starting safety position there is a battle between Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson, who has been playing more first team reps in the recent open practice portions to the media, and may have a legit shot at the starting role. Pittman described that battle as "very, very close."



The other defensive position with an "OR" for the starting role is at linebacker. Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. and Jaheim Thomas are the two vying for the first team spot. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as many believed Paul and Thomas could have started alongside each other on the field — something Pittman mentioned Monday.

"(Paul has) been hurt," Pittman said. "In all honestly, it could be Thomas and Pooh. I just don’t know for sure who we’ll run out there first, but those three will play a lot of ball for us on Saturday."

Another linebacker thought to be in the mix for a starting position during the spring and fall camp is South Florida transfer Antonio Grier Jr., who has been dealing with a quad issue and was not listed on the Week 1 depth chart.

"It’s a matter of is he going to be healthy enough to play?" Pittman said. "He did practice on Saturday. Not necessarily physically, but he was out there in some 7 on 7 doing some things, so we’ll see how he comes around today and tomorrow."

"We gotta get going – and it’s not his fault – but if he gets healthy, obviously he’ll have some type of role on Saturday, but we just don’t know yet right now if he’ll be healthy enough to play or not."

On the offensive side of the ball, the left tackle position has been one up for grabs in recent weeks. Devon Manuel had firm control of the starting spot, but Andrew Chamblee joined in on the conversation after Manuel spent some time on the sideline due to an undisclosed injury.

"Dev had that spot," Pittman said. "He’s been beat up just a little bit. We haven’t gotten him quite back yet full speed. It just depends on how long it goes before he can go full speed. If he gets to mid-week, I don’t think there is a decision. I think Chamblee has earned that right. If it’s today and things [that Manuel is back], we’ll see who plays better over the next few days."

The final position with a listed "OR" is at slot receiver, where Isaiah Sategna and Jaedon Wilson are fighting for the role. Wilson has been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in practice last week, but Pittman said he believes Wilson will be good to go on Saturday.

As for Sategna, the redshirt freshman speedster is listed as both the starting kick and punt returner after flashing his open-field playmaking abilities during fall camp. Running back AJ Green is behind Sategna at the kick return spot, while wide receiver Bryce Stephens is the second-team punt returner.

"He was the most consistent back there," Pittman said. "Obviously we believe in Bryce and things of that nature. But he was the most consistent catching the football on the kickoff. He returned one a Saturday ago for a touchdown on kickoff. We’re going to let him have it and see what he does."

"But he’s very talented. The other guys are, too, but you can only have one. Kind of like a quarterback back there. You can only have one. You try to pick the best one and let it go. That’s why we decided, just his consistency in practice."

One other takeaway from the week one depth chart is the number of tight-ends listed with five total. Former four-star and freshman Luke Hasz has earned the starting spot with Lousiville transfer Francis Sherman backing him up.

"I think, right now, at least four of them will play significant minutes," Pittman said. "Hasz, he’s probably number one on that list. And then the other guys are really good players. They exceed in different things. Probably Hasz right now is the most run, catching and blocking — most consistent there. But, we believe in four or five of them. I expect them to play."

The final surprise came on the defense, specifically at the defensive tackle position. It was believed that Maryland transfer defensive tackle Anthony Booker Jr. may be in line for a starting spot and definitely in the two-deep, but he was not listed in the two-deep. That may likely change, as Booker has true SEC size at 6-foot-4, 351 pounds and has seemingly played well during fall camp.

With game day still five days away, the depth chart is subject to change. Still, today's release gives fans a good idea of what to expect prior to the season opener against Western Carolina at noon CT on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.