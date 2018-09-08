The Colorado State Rams shocked the Razorbacks with a fourth quarter comeback that no one could have predicted. Arkansas entered the last quarter of their first road game up by 10 points but fell 34-27 giving up 17 unanswered to end the game.

After a storybook win in game one led by quarterback Ty Storey, the Hogs went with the junior to start the game over Cole Kelley. Storey received the most first team reps in practice this week and the Razorbacks were clearly prepared to air it out against the Rams but after starting the game 2-1, Storey throws a pick to give the Rams great field position.

The Razorbacks defense holds Colorado State to a risky 55-yard field goal that would've been good from 60 and the Rams take their first lead of the season 3-0 with 12 minutes to play in the first quarter.

Storey leads the offense out again and despite a great first down run by Devwah Whaley to pick up 11, the Hogs try three passes and have to punt from their own 43 yard line.

John Chavis's defense continued to show their relentless pursuit for the football, at least in the first three quarters. The Hogs played stifling defense in the first half, starting with a sack by McTelvin Agim that forced the Hogs' seventh forced fumble of the season, they finished with eight total on the season.

On their third drive of the night, Joe Craddock flips the playbook to the "run" section and the Hogs' drive leading to a 3-yard touchdown scamper by Devwah Whaley had 13 runs and was saved by an offsides call on Connor Limpert's one of two missed field goals of the night.