Arkansas Takes Foot Off the Gas, Loses to Colorado State on the Road 34-27
The Colorado State Rams shocked the Razorbacks with a fourth quarter comeback that no one could have predicted. Arkansas entered the last quarter of their first road game up by 10 points but fell 34-27 giving up 17 unanswered to end the game.
After a storybook win in game one led by quarterback Ty Storey, the Hogs went with the junior to start the game over Cole Kelley. Storey received the most first team reps in practice this week and the Razorbacks were clearly prepared to air it out against the Rams but after starting the game 2-1, Storey throws a pick to give the Rams great field position.
The Razorbacks defense holds Colorado State to a risky 55-yard field goal that would've been good from 60 and the Rams take their first lead of the season 3-0 with 12 minutes to play in the first quarter.
Storey leads the offense out again and despite a great first down run by Devwah Whaley to pick up 11, the Hogs try three passes and have to punt from their own 43 yard line.
John Chavis's defense continued to show their relentless pursuit for the football, at least in the first three quarters. The Hogs played stifling defense in the first half, starting with a sack by McTelvin Agim that forced the Hogs' seventh forced fumble of the season, they finished with eight total on the season.
On their third drive of the night, Joe Craddock flips the playbook to the "run" section and the Hogs' drive leading to a 3-yard touchdown scamper by Devwah Whaley had 13 runs and was saved by an offsides call on Connor Limpert's one of two missed field goals of the night.
Touchdown Arkansas! Devwah Whaley from 3 yards out. 7-3 Hogs. #WPS pic.twitter.com/1Pa8R43yCa— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) September 9, 2018
The Razorback offense took the field again after a very short rest triggered by a big interception by Ryan Pulley. Pulley showed expert awareness to locate the ball, separate and make the catch. The Hogs had several chances at interceptions but only came up with the one.
The Hogs finished the first quarter with a very modest 7-3 lead with just 106 total yards of offense, 89 yards from the run game.
Joe Craddock's offense would add just six more points in the second quarter despite 147 yards of offense. They settled for two Limpert field goals and left eight points on the board.
No matter how good the defense played through three quarters, they could not contain the Rams receivers in the fourth quarter when it mattered most. Colorado State mounted three fourth quarter drives that all ended in scores. Drive lengths: 96 yards, 60 yards, 59 yards.
The first score in the fourth quarter from the Rams was triggered by a complete breakdown in coverage and communication in the endzone by the Hogs secondary and linebackers. It was a play that probably would not have been completed if veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw wasn't sidelined with ankle injury from game one.
Brutal breakdown in coverage by the Hogs defense on that CSU TD. Arkansas still up by 10 with 2:46 left in Q3 #WPS pic.twitter.com/RtD8wRk86p— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) September 9, 2018
The Hogs had some truly spectacular plays but none of that will be remembered after the meltdown that occurred in the fourth quarter. Perhaps the turning point of the game for Arkansas was the 4th and 1 play to start the fourth quarter where the Hogs elected to punt the ball away despite averaging six yards per carry up until that point, and with a 10 point lead.
Despite Kelley checking into the game for the second half and playing well in the third quarter with two scores, they tried running and passing in the fourth quarter and went three and out on their two drives.
It was the Razorbacks' second loss to a Mountain West Conference opponent in their history and a very dark mark on the start of Chad Morris's tenure at Arkansas. The team faces a tough 2-0 UNT Mean Green squad at home next Saturday.