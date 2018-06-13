On Tuesday, Rivals dropped an updated Top 100 and Hawgbeat.com showcased the recruits that were most seriously considering becoming Razorbacks.

Today, the entire Rivals250 has been updated and there are more than a handful of prospects on it who the Hogs have a legit chance at, including Camden (Ark.) Fairview offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins who is making his debut on the elite prospect list.

In addition to Wilkins, Arkansas fans may want to take special note of Jonesboro offensive lineman Darius Thomas, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy safety Jalen Catalon, and West Mesquite (Texas) wide receiver Dylan Wright.

'The Natural State' placed four prospects on the Rivals250 list: WR Treylon Burks (83), TE Hudson Henry (98), OT Darius Thomas (108), OT Stacey Wilkins (191).

Check out the breakdown of the Hog targets seriously considering Arkansas in the Rivals100.