Rivals just released the newly updated Rivals100 for the 2020 class and the Hogs have offered 29 of the top 100 so far. That indicates to me that the Razorback staff isn't trying to reach but are offering elite players that play in recruiting areas where they have connections and have seen success previously. The position group with the most offered elites is of course the wide receivers group as coach Justin Stepp has proven he can recruit with the best of them. Running backs coach Jeff Traylor is also trying to lock down a top back out of Texas and has offers out to some of the best in the country.

Of the 29 offers, only four are already committed elsewhere with several others cutting the Hogs from their list early. Here are all the rest of the names to get familiar with: