Arkansas-Texas A&M TV details, key players, odds, headlines
FAYETTEVILLE — After a tough 34-31 defeat in Week 4 against the LSU Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Led by head coach seventh-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies own a 3-1 record and they are coming off a 27-10 win over Auburn in College Station last weekend. Fisher owns a 42-22 (24-18 SEC) overall record with the Aggies.
Texas A&M opened the year with a 52-10 Week 1 win over New Mexico, a 48-33 Week 2 loss to Miami and a 47-3 Week 3 victory against Louisiana Monroe.
According to BetSaracen, the Aggies are favored over the Razorbacks by 5.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Almost every time these two programs take the field against each other, they throw haymakers back and forth and fans shouldn't expect anything different this season.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT…
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Available on SEC Network, streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Texas A&M players to know:
#14 - QB Max Johnson - R-SO, 6' 6", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats: 43-of-71 ATT, 517 YDS, 3 TD
#1 - WR Evan Stewart - SO, 6'0", 175 lbs.
2022 Stats: 53 REC, 649 YDS, 2 TD
#0 - WR Ainias Smith - GRAD, 5'10", 200 lbs.
2021 Stats (injured in 2022): 47 REC, 509 YDS, 6 TDs
#3 - DL McKinnley Jackson - SR, 6'2", 325 lbs.
2022 Stats: 37 TOT TKL, 23 SOLO, 7 TFL, 2 SKS
#0 - DL Walter Nolen - SO, 6'4", 290 lbs.
2022 Stats: 29 TOT TKL, 17 SOLO, 2.5 TFL, SK
#45 - LB Edgerrin Cooper - JR, 6'3", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats: 61 TOT TKL, 33 SOLO, 8 TFL, INT
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Texas A&M -5.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 27.1% chance to win
Headlines
- Scouting the Texas A&M Aggies
- Sam Pittman previews rivalry clash with Texas A&M
- Arkansas commits planning trip to Southwest Classic
- Know the Foe: Gaining Texas A&M insight with Aggie Yell
- Razorbacks set for second meeting with hero-turned-villian Petrino
- Jimbo Fisher praises KJ Jefferson, Arkansas offense
- Pittman gives the latest on Rocket Sanders
- Arkansas-Texas A&M position-by-position comparison
- Rashod Dubinion: 'I love winning'
- Arkansas vs Texas A&M: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
- What Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher said about Arkansas
- Sam Pittman explains why he deleted Twitter