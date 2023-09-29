FAYETTEVILLE — After a tough 34-31 defeat in Week 4 against the LSU Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Led by head coach seventh-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies own a 3-1 record and they are coming off a 27-10 win over Auburn in College Station last weekend. Fisher owns a 42-22 (24-18 SEC) overall record with the Aggies.

Texas A&M opened the year with a 52-10 Week 1 win over New Mexico, a 48-33 Week 2 loss to Miami and a 47-3 Week 3 victory against Louisiana Monroe.

According to BetSaracen, the Aggies are favored over the Razorbacks by 5.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Almost every time these two programs take the field against each other, they throw haymakers back and forth and fans shouldn't expect anything different this season.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT…