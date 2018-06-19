OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas will have to wait at least 17 more hours to play its second game at the College World Series.

Originally scheduled to play Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the winner’s bracket, the Razorbacks’ next game was postponed to 11 a.m. Wednesday because of impending severe weather in the Omaha area. It will be televised on ESPN2.

Although it wasn’t raining when the game was called off at 6:04 p.m., the meteorologist at TD Ameritrade Park explained to head coaches Dave Van Horn and Tim Tadlock that there were storms coming from the southwest.

“It’s a storm that they feel like there’s no window,” Van Horn said. “It’s just going to blow up and be here all the way through the morning.”

Lightning – and rain – caused a 2-hour, 49-minute delay in the Razorbacks’ win over Texas on Sunday and a 4-hour, 31-minute delay in Oregon State’s win over Washington in an elimination game Monday.

The latter of those led to the Mississippi State-North Carolina winner’s bracket game being postponed to 10 a.m. Tuesday. It started 15 minutes late, but that game and the Florida-Texas elimination game were played without issues.

Arkansas took the field and started warming up when the Florida-Texas game ended around 6 p.m., but the coaches were already pretty sure the game would be postponed after telling the officials they preferred that opposed waiting it out.

“We didn’t want to get out there – either coach – and play an inning or two and have to shut it down, try to start it again, or sit around,” Van Horn said. “They felt like sitting around would be a waste of time because of the way this storm is developing.”

It is a similar situation to what the Razorbacks experienced at the SEC Tournament, when their late game with Florida was pushed to the following morning. They have also had several other games postponed throughout the season.

“You kind of learn how to handle it a little bit just through experience,” Van Horn said. “It’s not a major ordeal. … We’re going to go sleep and come back and try to play again.”

Wednesday’s forecast doesn’t look too much better, either. According to the Weather Channel, there is at least a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Omaha and more expected in the evening.

If Texas Tech sticks to its currently plan, it will start junior right-hander Davis Martin, who is 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA. He averages about 4 2/3 innings per start this season and Van Horn said he can touch 95 miles per hour on his fastball, but usually sits in the 90-92 mph range with a good sinker.

“If you make him pitch up, you have a chance to hit him,” Van Horn said. “If you swing at sinkers that are coming out of his hand low, they’re going to be real low and you’re going to be in for a little bit of trouble.”

The Razorbacks will counter with junior left-hander Kacey Murphy, who is 8-5 with a 3.12 ERA.