FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will travel to Texas Tech as part of the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the conferences announced Thursday.

The game will be played in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 26, 2019. The tip off time and television channel will be released at a later date.

It is the fifth straight season Arkansas has been selected as one of the SEC's 10 participants in the challenge, which is going into its sixth year of existence.

The last two years, the Razorbacks essentially played a home-and-home series against Oklahoma State for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Before that, they hosted the Red Raiders at Bud Walton Arena and won 75-68 in overtime. In its first game of the challenge, Arkansas traveled to Iowa State.

The Razorbacks are 2-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, winning both of their games at home and losing both of their games on the road.

Because of their history in the Southwest Conference, Arkansas and Texas Tech have played 78 times, with the series tied 39-39. The Razorbacks have won two of the three matchups played since they left the SWC and won 25 of their last 33 matchups as conference foes.

It will be Arkansas' first trip to Lubbock since Jan. 12, 1991, when the No. 2 Razorbacks rushed the Red Raiders 113-86 led by Oliver Miller's 27-point performance. Todd Day and Lee Mayberry each had 20 points, too.

Both teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season. Arkansas was eliminated in the first round, while Texas Tech - led by second-year head coach Chris Beard, who was previously at UALR - reached the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

It is just the fourth known non-conference game on the Razorbacks' 2018-19 schedule. They will open the season Nov. 9 against Texas in El Paso, Texas, for the Armed Forces Classic, as well as host Western Kentucky and travel to Colorado State on dates yet to be announced.

Complete 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Slate

Alabama at Baylor

Arkansas at Texas Tech

Florida at TCU

Texas at Georgia

Kansas at Kentucky

Iowa State at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Tennessee

Kansas State at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma