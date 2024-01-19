One of the top scoring guards in the SEC, Taylor put on a scoring clinic in the matchup. Despite a slow, inefficient start in the first half, the Texas A&M leading scorer finished with 41 points and some major clutch shots to cut into the Aggie deficit and take over the Arkansas lead with 7.6 seconds remaining.

While the 20-point first half lead was strong, it was also short lived, as the Aggies stormed all the way back in the second half to have a chance to win the game. A major reason for the Aggies' reemergence was guard Wade Taylor IV.

Head coach Eric Musselman's squad played some of its best basketball of the season in the first half with plenty of assists, quality defense and strong effort.

The victory came at a crucial time for the Razorbacks, who have dug themselves in a hole as far as an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament goes after starting 0-3 in the SEC.

Arkansas (10-7, 1-3 SEC) won its first conference game of the season against Texas A&M on Tuesday night in a long, drawn out slugfest which saw the Razorbacks give up a 20-point lead and trail with under 10 seconds left before transfer guard Tramon Mark hit the game-winning contested floater.

While Taylor's performance included an incredibly high volume of shots and an overall inefficient performance, his second half performance was borderline unstoppable with the shots he was hitting.

Musselman was complimentary of Taylor's performance, which is something he can use to help his team prepare for future star guards — including the one that leads Arkansas' next opponent: South Carolina's Meechie Johnson.

"Well, (Wade) Taylor had an incredible game, he made some incredible shots," Musselman said on Wednesday. "But that was a lot of field goals attempted as well. We did not double him, in the past we’ve doubled star players when they come across half court to get the ball out of their hands. We did not do that the other night.

"Meechie Johnson is a guy that has deep range, can really dribble drive the ball. He scores it at all three levels, they’ll run pick n rolls with him. So our job will be to try and figure out what were best suited to — and we haven’t hit the practice floor since our last game."

Johnson is currently averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals with impressive shooting numbers. The 6-foot-2, 184-pound junior is currently shooting 43.8% from the field, 36.1% from three and 82.3% from the free throw line.

A true three-level scorer, Johnson exhibits similar characteristics as Taylor in getting to the line, driving to the cup and hitting tough, contested shots. Taylor put the Aggies on his shoulders and nearly sparked a comeback on the road, so it will be interesting to see how Musselman and Arkansas use that experience to defend against Johnson.

"So today will be the first time that we go through with our scout team defending their plays and we’ll look at our plan A, plan B and C as a collective group," Musselman said. "We’ll make the best decision to try to beat South Carolina regardless of what what individual player does or doesn’t do.

"You have a tough decision to make regarding any leading scorer. Are you going to try to make that night really hard for him or are you going to take away options two and three? So those are all stuff that are works in progress."

Arkansas will face off against Johnson and the Gamecocks this Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tip off at 12 p.m. CT and will broadcast on the SEC Network.