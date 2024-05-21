The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12, 20-10 SEC) have learned their first opponent of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, as the Hogs will play 10-seed South Carolina (34-21, 13-17 SEC) in their opening matchup on Wednesday.

Led by head coach Mark Kingston, South Carolina defeated Alabama 10-5 on Tuesday to advance to the second day of the SEC Tournament.

South Carolina batters Ethan Petry, Blake Jackson and Cole Messina all scorched the ball against the Crimson Tide, as each batter recorded three hits. Petry, Messina, Dalton Reeves and Gavin Casas all hit home runs and the Gamecocks only struck out six times.

On the mound, right reliever Chris Veach excelled out of the bullpen to the tune of six strikeouts and only three hits across 5.2 scoreless frames.

Arkansas last faced South Carolina in a three-game series at Columbia, South Carolina, from April 19-20. The Razorbacks won a Game 1 pitching duel before splitting a doubleheader to claim victory over the Gamecocks.

"We won a couple of games there," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Tuesday. "Some tight games. We only know what we know. I guess they’re solid you know. They’ve maybe struggled a little bit the last couple of weeks. But they’re very talented. They have some really good arms. But you know it’s hard to say who they would throw against us. At this time of year you just kind of play and go from there."

Expected to start for Arkansas against South Carolina is sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee, who pitched in the final regular game of the season on Sunday against Texas A&M. Against the Aggies, the 6-foot-6 Kansas native tossed 2.1 innings of three-run ball with three strikeouts.

HawgBeat has a recap of all the action from South Carolina's victory over Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday: