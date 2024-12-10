Arkansas to host Texas A&M transfer tight end

Arkansas will host Texas A&M transfer tight end Jaden Platt for a visit Friday, A&P Sports Agency told Rivals.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, the redshirt freshman played just seven snaps in 2024 and earned a 53.8 Pro Football Focus grade in that span. As a freshman in 2023, Platt notched 17 snaps and one receiving touchdown.

Out of V.R. Easton High School in Haslet, Texas, Platt chose the Aggies over offers from programs like Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and others.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have just three projected scholarship tight ends on the 2025 roster, so adding Platt will help shore things up from a depth perspective next season.

