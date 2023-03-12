The Arkansas Razorbacks drew an 8 seed and will square off against the 9-seeded Illinois in the West Region of the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Arkansas' draw makes it the first time since 2008 that it has earned three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons — the only two years under head coach Eric Musselman that the tournament was held, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite losing their last three games of the regular season and going 1-1 at the SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks are still looking forward to the Big Dance.

"I feel like one of the main focuses going in college basketball is being able to compete at the highest level, which is March Madness," freshman Jordan Walsh said after Friday's loss to Texas A&M. " Some say it's the greatest feeling you could have in your life. I'm just glad that we have a chance to be able to get there."

Illinois boasts a 20-12 record and tied for fifth in the Big 10. Head coach Brad Tomkins has been with the Illini since 2017, and he's coached them to three straight tournament appearances.

Arkansas is 0-5 all-time against Illinois, with the last meeting resulting in a 72-60 loss on Dec. 4, 2004. The Razorbacks and Illini have never played in the postseason.

Arkansas is 5-1 in first round matchups in the NCAA Tournament since the 2008 season. The only first round exit came in 2018, when Arkansas was eliminated by 10-seed Butler in a 79-62 loss to the Bulldogs.