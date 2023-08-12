The Sam Pittman era of Arkansas football has produced some quality defensive tackles on the interior of the defensive line thanks to the help of the transfer portal.

In 2021, fan-favorite and Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway recorded 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks en route to being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton played a large role on the 2022 defensive line, registering 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games.

Following the end of the 2022 season, defensive line coach Deke Adams and the Razorbacks knew they needed to recruit some big-bodied bullies on the inside. Enter, Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. and Keivie Rose.

"We were trying to obviously get some more playmakers," Adams said Friday. "We were trying to get bigger...Then you get Tank Booker and Keivie Rose. Man, those guys have just done a great job. It's been really good. Their football knowledge is good.

"Keivie didn't get with us until the end of June. So, he only had about a month with us training, but he came in great shape and has great knowledge and all that. So, it's been really good. I'm excited about them."

Booker transferred to Arkansas out of Maryland, where he compiled 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks during the 2022 season. He's currently listed at 6-foot-4, 351 pounds and the nickname "tank" showed best when he forced two fumbles against then-No. 4 Michigan for the Terrapins last year.

"Tank is a big kid," Adams stated. "He's about 6'3.5. Probably 335 or somewhere in there. He moves really well. He plays with great leverage. Just the fact that he's not being able to be thrown around as much. He's able to hold the point really good for us. I think he's going to be a really good addition to us."

Returning defensive tackle Taurean Carter had good things to say about Booker as well Friday morning.

"He’s very big," Carter said. "He’s going to cause, very versatile. He’s going to be able to make offensive linemen respect him. They’re going to have to honor him. They can’t just let him go and they’re not going to leave him singled up. They’re going to have to double him, so with the double and us running with four down (linemen), somebody got a one-on-one, so somebody must win."

Rose — a 2022 First Team All-Conference USA pick. — made 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022. In his career with the Bulldogs, Rose accumulated 73 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.