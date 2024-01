Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been hard at work filling glaring needs on the football roster ahead of the 2024 season.

So far, the Hogs have landed 13 scholarship players from all levels of football. Seven of those are on the offensive side and five are on the defensive side. The lone outlier is Matthew Shipley — a kicker from Hawaii.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks rank 17th in the country in the transfer rankings according to Rivals. Arkansas has three players placed in the top 100 with offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr., defensive end Anton Jucaj and offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock Jr.

Looking for a breakdown of all of Arkansas' transfer commitments? HawgBeat has you covered with the transfer portal film room. Find film highlights, stats, PFF grades and more below.

RELATED:

Arkansas Football 2024 Roster Tracker

Arkansas transfer portal offer tracker