The Arkansas coaching staff is hard at work heading into 2024 to fix the problems that plagued the 2023 season, which ended with the Razorbacks owning a 4-8 record overall and 1-7 in conference.

The NCAA transfer portal will open on Dec. 4 and remain open until Jan. 2, 2024. Arkansas already has two commitments from transfers in former Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock and Dodge City Community College tight end Gregory Genross.

This story is a part of a series of other articles that will provide as much coverage of the transfer portal whirlwind that HawgBeat is able to offer.

Here are the transfer players Arkansas has offered so far. For a comprehensive list of Arkansas scholarship football players, click here.

*This list does not include players who have already committed to other programs.*