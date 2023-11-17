Arkansas-UNC Greensboro TV details, key players, betting odds
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will face off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Friday night.
Led by third-year head coach Mike Jones, the Spartans finished the 2022-23 season with a 20-12 (14-4 Southern) record.
Heading into the season, the Spartans were selected to finish fourth in the SoCon by the league's media. UNC Greensboro had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and guard Keyshaun Langley.
After starting their season off with a 94-78 win over NC A&T, the Spartans dropped their most recent matchup to Vanderbilt, 74-70. The Razorbacks have fared better, as they sit with a perfect record with wins over Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion.
The matchup with the Spartans is notable for the Hogs, as star forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL in a matchup with UNC Greensboro last season.
"I hope he just comes out and plays," head coach Eric Musselman said after Monday's win over Old Dominion. "I think it's always hard for a player knowing there was an injury against a certain team. UNC-G is good. We were down five last year in this game at halftime. The game was a single-digit game. They have a potential all-league player back at center. They have the defensive player of the year in Langley back. They have a first-team all-league player back in Langley, one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball.
"Then they have a guy at the small forward spot that's an absolute roper. He hit four threes against us. So, they've got some guys back from last year that really, really hurt us. We need to play our best game of the season on Friday. That's for sure."
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Spartans and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)
Streaming: SEC Network Plus / Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
UNC Greensboro players to know
#0 - G Keyshaun Langley - Sr., 6'1", 175 lbs.
Stats per game: 30.5 min, 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 0.0 blocks, 41.9 fg%, 31.3 3fg%
#F - G Mikeal Brown-Jones - Sr., 6'8", 220 lbs.
Stats per game: 23.0 min, 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 55.2 fg%, 50.0 3fg%
#3 - G Kobe Langley - Sr., 6' 1”, 180 lbs.
Stats per game: 31.0 min, 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 43.8 fg%, 44.4 3fg%
#12 - G Donovan Atwell - So., 6'5", 187 lbs.
Stats per game: 26.0 min, 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.0 blocks, 41.2 fg%, 30.8 3fg%
#22 - F Jalen Breath - So., 6'8", 225 lbs.
Stats per game: 24.0 min, 4.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 40.0 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -2000
UNC Greensboro: +900
Spread:
Arkansas: -15.5 (-115)
UNC Greensboro: +15.5 (-105)
Totals:
Total Points:
O/U 149.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 82.5 (-120)
Arkansas UNDER 82.5 (-110)
UNC Greensboro OVER 66.5 (-125)
UNC Greensboro UNDER 66.5 (-105)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Arkansas to have a FG percentage OVER 50.5 and OVER 8.5 3PTs made: +230
Arkansas to have over 28.5 FG's made and OVER 20.5 FTs made: +275
Davonte Davis OVER 8.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds: +275
El Ellis OVER 12.5 points and OVER 5.5 assists: +275
Jalen Graham OVER 4.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds: +220
Khalif Battle OVER 16.5 points and OVER 6.5 free throws made: +240
Makhi Mitchell OVER 5.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +260
Tramon Mark OVER 11.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds: +275
Trevon Brazile OVER 11.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds: +260
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +325
Joseph Pinion OVER 5.5 points and OVER 1.5 steals: +300
Layden Blocker OVER 1.5 points and OVER 0.5 assists: +375
Chandler Lawson OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +400
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Trevon Brazile OVER 11.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+260)
UNC Greensboro should get a motivated Brazile in Friday's matchup, as the talented forward tore his ACL against the Spartans in last year's matchup with the Razorbacks.
Brazile is currently averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game across three matchups while shooting 68.8% on field goals and 4-7 (57%) from three.
In the last tuneup game before Arkansas travels to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis next week, I expect Brazile to put on a big performance in Bud Walton Arena against a team lacking a true big man.
Headlines
Predicting Arkansas' non-conference record for the upcoming season
Five bold predictions for Arkansas basketball
Floor general El Ellis leads Razorbacks in win over Old Dominion
Musselman grades out team performance against Old Dominion
Arkansas basketball's stats and analytics through three games