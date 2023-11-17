The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will face off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Friday night.

Led by third-year head coach Mike Jones, the Spartans finished the 2022-23 season with a 20-12 (14-4 Southern) record.

Heading into the season, the Spartans were selected to finish fourth in the SoCon by the league's media. UNC Greensboro had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and guard Keyshaun Langley.

After starting their season off with a 94-78 win over NC A&T, the Spartans dropped their most recent matchup to Vanderbilt, 74-70. The Razorbacks have fared better, as they sit with a perfect record with wins over Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion.

The matchup with the Spartans is notable for the Hogs, as star forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL in a matchup with UNC Greensboro last season.

"I hope he just comes out and plays," head coach Eric Musselman said after Monday's win over Old Dominion. "I think it's always hard for a player knowing there was an injury against a certain team. UNC-G is good. We were down five last year in this game at halftime. The game was a single-digit game. They have a potential all-league player back at center. They have the defensive player of the year in Langley back. They have a first-team all-league player back in Langley, one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball.

"Then they have a guy at the small forward spot that's an absolute roper. He hit four threes against us. So, they've got some guys back from last year that really, really hurt us. We need to play our best game of the season on Friday. That's for sure."

Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Spartans and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen: