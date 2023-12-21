The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will look to win their second game in a row when they face off against Abilene Christian (5-6) inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Thursday night.

Led by third-year head coach Brette Tanner, the Wildcats have won two games in a row against Howard Payne and UTEP. Abilene Christian also owns a 64-59 victory over Oklahoma State this season.

"They do a great job attacking the rim," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday. "They do a great job of high-low. Their bigs do a great job of ducking in. Obviously (Ali Abdou Dibba) at the small forward spot does a great job of turning the corner. They’ll run a DHO and he’ll turn the corner. They’ll put a dribble-drive guy on the elbow and let him dribble drive."

Arkansas won its most recent matchup against Lipscomb 69-66 inside Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock. The Hogs were up by as many as 20 points in the second half before allowing a comeback to the Bisons.

An emerging storyline for the Razorbacks is transfer Keyon Menfield, who was granted an eligibility waiver by the NCAA and saw his first playing time of the season against Lipscomb. The guard played 18:52 minutes and totaled two points, three rebounds and two assists.

His addition to the roster has affected the team's rotation and will be something to watch going forward. With only two games left until conference play, the Razorbacks need to take advantage to get everyone acclimated.

