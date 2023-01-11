HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tipoff against Alabama at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: -120 Alabama: +100

Spread:

Arkansas: -1.5 (-110) Alabama: +1.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 152.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 76.5 (-115) Under 76.5 (-115) Alabama Team Total Over 76.5 (-115) Under 76.5 (-115)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 18.5 points (-110) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 18.5 points (-120) ~ Anthony Black OVER 12.5 points (-120) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 12.5 points (-110) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 9.5 points (-110) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 9.5 points (-120) ~ Jordan Walsh OVER 8.5 points (-110) ~ Jordan Walsh UNDER 8.5 points (-120) ~ Makhi Mitchell OVER 7.5 points (-115) ~ Makhi Mitchell UNDER 7.5 points (-115) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (-130) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 3.5 assists (-105) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 assists (+135) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 2.5 assists (-180) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 2.5 assists (+105) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 2.5 assists (-135) Threes Made ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 threes made (+155) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 threes made (-210) Rebounds ~ Makhi Mitchell OVER 6.5 rebounds (-110) ~ Makhi Mitchell UNDER 6.5 rebounds (-120) ~ Jordan Walsh OVER 4.5 rebounds (-125) ~ Jordan Walsh UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-105) ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 rebounds (-120) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-110) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (+115) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-155)

(Alabama player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

SPECIALS

~ Arkansas to win first half, score 78+ points and Mark Sears 2+ made threes (+400) ~ 154+ points, Brandon Miller 3+ made threes and Jaden Bradley 4+ assists (+220) ~ Arkansas to win, 154+ points and Jaden Bradley to score 9+ points (+600) ~ Noah Clowney 10+ points, Brandon Miller 8+ rebounds and Mark Sears 3+ assists (+650) ~ Noah Clowney 9+ rebounds, Jaden Bradley 4+ assists and Brandon Miller 19+ points (+700) ~ Arkansas -1, Brandon Miller 8+ rebounds and Noah Clowney 10+ points (+800) ~ Arkansas -5.5, Mark Sears 15+ points and Arkansas 40+ first half points (+900)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (4-10 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. We are 3-1 over the past two games...don't let us get HOT!

Jordan Walsh OVER 4.5 rebounds (-125)

Walsh is averaging just under nine rebounds per game through three SEC games so far. Last time out, he brought down 10 boards against Auburn. The Razorbacks are placing more of an emphasis on being aggressive on the offensive glass, and Walsh has proved to be a strong offensive rebounder.

Alabama ML (+100)