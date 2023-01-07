Arkansas vs Auburn: BetSaracen lines, odds, staff picks
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props (no Arkansas props for this game) and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games.
The Hogs are set to tipoff against Auburn at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., and there are plenty of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +100
Auburn: -120
Spread:
Arkansas: +1.5 (-115)
Auburn: -1.5 (-105)
Totals
Total Points:
Over 141.5 (-110)
Under 141.5 (-110)
Arkansas Team Total:
Over 70.5 (-115)
Under 70.5 (-115)
Auburn Team Total
Over 71.5 (-115)
Under 71.5 (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (2-8 for basketball)
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. WE ARE DUE FOR A WIN...or fading us might be smarter.
(Auburn player props are available on BetSaracen.)
Johni Broome UNDER 13.5 points
Broome has been on a tear as of late, averaging 17.5 points over his past four outings. If there is one thing Arkansas is going to do in this game, it will be keying in on Broome. Eric Musselman will have a plan for limiting Broome, just like he did on Wednesday against Missouri's Kobe Brown.
Arkansas team total UNDER 69.5 (+105)
Though Arkansas is averaging 77.4 points per game, this will a tough test in a hostile environment for a struggling offense. The Tigers are allowing opponents to score just 60 points in home games this season.