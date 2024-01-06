Arkansas vs. Auburn: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are set to begin conference play against the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday.
Winners of their last six games, the Tigers rank top-20 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Arkansas struggled through non-conference play, but after winning three in a row, the Razorbacks might have found a groove.
"This is the start of league play against a ranked team on a Saturday, which should be a great crowd," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday. "Should be a lot of enthusiasm both (on) Auburn’s side — their guys will be ready to play — and hopefully, like I said, our guys will be ready to play as well."
Saturday will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas and Auburn, with all but one of the games coming since Arkansas joined the SEC. The Razorbacks own a 38-21 advantage in the series including a 23-5 mark in games played in Fayetteville.
The last time Auburn came to Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas upset then-No.1 Auburn, 80-76, in overtime. The Hoop Hogs are 18-14 all-time in SEC openers and 12-4 when opening SEC play at home.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) vs No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC)
What: The game will be a stripe-out game
When: Saturday, Jan 6 at 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. — Bud Walton Arena/Nolan Richardson Court (19,200)
TV/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 106 Sirius / 190 XM / 961 SXM App
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +120
Auburn: -140
Spread:
Arkansas: +2.5 (-110)
Auburn: -2.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 157.5 (-110)
UNDER 157.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 77.5 (-120)
Arkansas UNDER 77.5 (-110)
Auburn OVER 79.5 (-120)
Auburn UNDER 79.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Keyon Menifield OVER 9.5 points and OVER 0.5 threes made: -170
Jalen Graham OVER 6.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made: +110
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 2.5 points and OVER 13.5 minutes played: +115
El Ellis OVER 4.5 points and OVER 0.5 turnovers: +120
Makhi Mitchell OVER 2.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +130
Khalif Battle OVER 13.5 points and OVER 4.5 field goals made: +180
Tramon Mark OVER 17.5 points and OVER 0.5 offensive rebounds: +185
Devo Davis OVER 7.5 points and OVER 3.5 assists: +200
Layden Blocker OVER 3.5 total points and OVER 0.5 steals: +200
Arkansas team OVER 13.5 total turnovers and OVER 37.5 rebounds: +220
Arkansas team over 20.5 free throws and over 34.5 three-point field goal percentage: +220
Chandler Lawson OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 field goals made: +220
Joseph Pinion OVER 0.5 points and OVER 1.5 minutes played: +220
Trevon Brazile OVER 10.5 points and OVER 8.5 rebounds: +240
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Arkansas ML (+120)
Eric Musselman is 4-2 all-time against Bruce Pearl and Auburn during his time at Arkansas. The Razorbacks have never had an issue getting up for big games at home during the Musselman era, and the crowd should be strong for the SEC opener with a stripe out at Bud Walton Arena.
While Auburn ranks 25th in the AP poll and 11th on KenPom, the Tigers check in at 30th in the strength of record category, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index. The Tigers also rank 140th in overall strength of schedule, while Arkansas checks in at 78th.
The Hogs are a 2.5-point underdog and Bud Walton Arena is good for 5-10 points for a game like this.
