The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are set to begin conference play against the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Winners of their last six games, the Tigers rank top-20 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Arkansas struggled through non-conference play, but after winning three in a row, the Razorbacks might have found a groove.

"This is the start of league play against a ranked team on a Saturday, which should be a great crowd," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday. "Should be a lot of enthusiasm both (on) Auburn’s side — their guys will be ready to play — and hopefully, like I said, our guys will be ready to play as well."

Saturday will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas and Auburn, with all but one of the games coming since Arkansas joined the SEC. The Razorbacks own a 38-21 advantage in the series including a 23-5 mark in games played in Fayetteville.

The last time Auburn came to Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas upset then-No.1 Auburn, 80-76, in overtime. The Hoop Hogs are 18-14 all-time in SEC openers and 12-4 when opening SEC play at home.

