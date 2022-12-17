HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tipoff against Bradley at 3 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -600 Bradley: +420

Spread:

Arkansas: -10.5 (-115) Bradley: +10.5 (-105)

Totals

Total Points: Over 136.5 (-115) Under 136.5 (-105) Arkansas Team Total: Over 74.5 (-105) Under 74.5 (-125) Bradley Team Total Over 63.5 (-105) Under 63.5 (-125)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 17.5 points (-120) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 17.5 points (-110) ~ Anthony Black OVER 11.5 points (+100) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 11.5 points (-130) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (+100) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 3.5 assists (-135) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 assists (-105) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 2.5 assists (-125) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 rebounds (-120) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-110)

SPECIALS

~ Davonte Davis OVER 13.5 points, assists and rebounds (+110) ~ Anthony Black OVER 21.5 points, assists and rebounds (+135) ~ Ricky Council IV and Nick Smith Jr. OVER 15.5 points each (+200) ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 threes made and OVER 2.5 rebounds (+220) ~ Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh OVER 8.5 points each (+260) ~ Ricky Council IV, Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black all to make a three (+400)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (1-2 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 assists (-105)

Council's scoring prowess has been no secret this season, as his 19.2 points per game lead the SEC. While he is averaging under three assists per game, he has recorded at least that many in five of his 10 games as a Razorback, so there is effectively a 50-50 chance he does so again Saturday.

Ricky Council IV and Nick Smith Jr. OVER 15.5 points each (+200)