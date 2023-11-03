Arkansas vs Florida: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Live on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +145
Florida: -165
Spread:
Arkansas: +3.5, -115
Florida: -3.5, -105
Totals
Total Points:
O/U 49.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 21.5 (-105)
Arkansas UNDER 21.5 (-115)
Florida OVER 27.5 (-115)
Florida UNDER 27.5 (-105)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas +4.5 & OVER 49.5 total points: +275
Double R Props
AJ Green OVER 24.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +175
Andrew Armstrong OVER 64.5 receiving yards and OVER 4.5 receptions: +150
Arkansas to make OVER 269.5 total yards and OVER 15.5 first downs: +120
KJ Jefferson OVER 29.5 rushing yards and have OVER 2.5 sacks: +150
Cam Little OVER 1.5 total field goals and longest field goal OVER 45.5: +200
Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +220
KJ Jefferson OVER 199.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns: +220
Max Fletcher OVER 44.5 average per punt and OVER 1.5 inside 20: +200
Rashod Dubinion OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +275
Chris Paul Jr. OVER 6.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +300
Isaac TeSlaa OVER 29.5 receiving yards and OVER 3.5 receptions: +300
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Cam Little OVER 1.5 total field goals and longest field goal OVER 45.5 (+200)
Little has made at least one field goal in six straight games, and there's no reason to think that's going to change against Florida. There's a possibility that the Hogs' offense looks a lot better with wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton taking over as interim offensive coordinator, but I'm not banking on it. Little should have his opportunity.
As for the distance, it's impossible to know whether or not Little will be given the opportunity to kick from at least 46 yards. But if he is, Little certainly has the leg to get it through the uprights.
In three straight games against Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama, Little hit field goals from 52, 56 (career-high) and 55 yards out. That's an impressive resume, and one worth betting on here.
Arkansas-Florida UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Arkansas scored three points against Mississippi State at home prior to the bye week. Yes, three points against a Bulldogs defense that ranked 94th in the country in points allowed going into the matchup.
Now the Hogs are facing a Florida defense that ranks 47th in the country in scoring defense (22.9). Doesn't exactly set up for a bunch of offensive fireworks from the Razorbacks, even with Guiton running the offense.
As for the Gators, they're not really lighting the world on fire this season. Ranked 66th in scoring offense (28.0) and 52nd in total offense (411.4), Florida is facing an Arkansas defense that ranks 32nd in total defense (333.0) and 47th in scoring defense (22.9).
Both teams should score, but I'd be surprised if the total went over 49.5 in this matchup.