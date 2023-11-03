HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +145 Florida: -165

Spread:

Arkansas: +3.5, -115 Florida: -3.5, -105

Totals

Total Points: O/U 49.5 (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 21.5 (-105) Arkansas UNDER 21.5 (-115) Florida OVER 27.5 (-115) Florida UNDER 27.5 (-105)

NCAAF Hogs Boost

Arkansas +4.5 & OVER 49.5 total points: +275

Double R Props

AJ Green OVER 24.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +175 Andrew Armstrong OVER 64.5 receiving yards and OVER 4.5 receptions: +150 Arkansas to make OVER 269.5 total yards and OVER 15.5 first downs: +120 KJ Jefferson OVER 29.5 rushing yards and have OVER 2.5 sacks: +150 Cam Little OVER 1.5 total field goals and longest field goal OVER 45.5: +200 Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +220 KJ Jefferson OVER 199.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns: +220 Max Fletcher OVER 44.5 average per punt and OVER 1.5 inside 20: +200 Rashod Dubinion OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +275 Chris Paul Jr. OVER 6.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +300 Isaac TeSlaa OVER 29.5 receiving yards and OVER 3.5 receptions: +300

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Cam Little OVER 1.5 total field goals and longest field goal OVER 45.5 (+200)

Little has made at least one field goal in six straight games, and there's no reason to think that's going to change against Florida. There's a possibility that the Hogs' offense looks a lot better with wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton taking over as interim offensive coordinator, but I'm not banking on it. Little should have his opportunity. As for the distance, it's impossible to know whether or not Little will be given the opportunity to kick from at least 46 yards. But if he is, Little certainly has the leg to get it through the uprights. In three straight games against Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama, Little hit field goals from 52, 56 (career-high) and 55 yards out. That's an impressive resume, and one worth betting on here.

Arkansas-Florida UNDER 49.5 (-110)