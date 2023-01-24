HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tip off against LSU Tigers at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: -800 LSU: +550

Spread:

Arkansas: -12.5 (-105) LSU: +12.5 (-115)

Totals

Total Points: Over 138.5 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 75.5 (-120) Under 75.5 (-110) LSU Team Total Over 62.5 (-125) Under 62.5 (-105)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 15.5 points (-115) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 15.5 points (-115) ~ Anthony Black OVER 14.5 points (-110) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 14.5 points (-120) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 12.5 points (-120) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 12.5 points (-110) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 assists (-105) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 assists (-125) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 assists (-105) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 3.5 assists (-125) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 assists (-155) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 assists (+115) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (-115) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 5.5 rebounds (-115) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 4.5 rebounds (-130) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 4.5 rebounds (+100) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (+125) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-165)

(LSU player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

SPECIALS

~ Arkansas -12.5, Over 138.5 total points and LSU under 62.5 points (+600) ~ Jordan Walsh, Davonte Davis and Ricky Council 2+ threes made each (+900) ~ Arkansas to win both halves by 10+ points and Ricky Council IV 15+ points (+1000) ~ Arkansas to win, Anthony Black 20+ points and Davonte Davis 15+ points (+1100) ~ Revenge for last time...Arkansas to win 60-57 (+4000)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (6-13 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. We are 5-3 over the past three games...don't let us get HOT!

LSU team total UNDER 62.5 (-105)

Ever since beating Arkansas 60-57 on Dec. 28, the Tigers haven't won a single game. They've lost six straight and averaged 59 points across those games. Now, LSU is going to run into an Arkansas defense at home that ranks No. 21 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom. Under 62.5 for the Tigers seems like a good play based on trends.

Anthony Black OVER 14.5 points (-110)