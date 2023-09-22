HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the LSU Tigers at 6:00 p.m. CT Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +500 LSU: -750

Spread:

Arkansas: +17.5, -110 LSU: -17.5, -110

Totals

Total Points: OVER 54.5: -115 UNDER 54.5: -105 Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 17.5 (-105) Arkansas UNDER 17.5 (-115) LSU OVER 35.5 (-110) LSU UNDER 35.5 (-110)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

NCAAF Hogs Boost

Arkansas +17.5 & OVER 54.5 total points: +275

Double R Props

- AJ Green OVER 69.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +185 - Cam Little OVER 3.5 extra points made & OVER 0.5 field goals made: +150 - Chris Paul Jr. OVER 6.5 total tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks: +260 - Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 total tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks: +260 - KJ Jefferson OVER 39.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +275 - Dwight McGlothern OVER 2.5 total tackles & OVER 0.5 interceptions: +325 - KJ Jefferson OVER 270.5 passing yards & OVER 1.5 passing TDs: +325 - Isaac TeSlaa OVER 49.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +400 - Andrew Armstrong OVER 69.5 receiving yards & OVER 1.5 receiving TDs: +550

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Hogs Boost: Arkansas +17.5 & OVER 47.5 total points (+275)

Yes, I know Arkansas lost to a team they probably shouldn't have in the BYU Cougars last week. I know that LSU is a top-15 team and notoriously hard to beat in Death Valley. But 17.5 points in a rivalry game that has been decided by exactly three points in each of the last three matchups is too rich for my blood. I like the Hogs to cover that. As for the total, LSU has looked dominant ever since its Week 1 loss to Florida State. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers are electric players who should help the Tigers score plenty of points. Arkansas, on the other hand, has struggled on the offensive side of the ball. However, LSU ranks No. 61 in the country in passing yards allowed and No. 60 in total defense. I think KJ Jefferson could be due for a big game against the Bayou Bengals after not playing in last year's matchup, and he should help the Razorbacks score enough for the over to cash.

Isaac TeSlaa OVER 49.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 receiving TDs (+400)