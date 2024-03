Arkansas and McNeese will instead play a doubleheader Saturday consisting of two nine-inning games, with first pitch scheduled for noon CT. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes after game one’s conclusion, per Arkansas Athletics.

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks' series opener against McNeese State scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium has been postponed due to incoming inclement weather, the team announced Thursday

Per the UA release, Friday’s tickets will allow access to both games of Saturday’s doubleheader. Saturday’s single-game tickets are no longer valid and can be exchanged for another game based on availability.

Both games of Saturday’s doubleheader will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Razorback great Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. Saturday’s doubleheader can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app.

The series finale between Arkansas and McNeese remains scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, on SEC Network+.