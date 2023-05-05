HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. We provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for Arkansas Razorback baseball games. The No. 6 Diamond Hogs are set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

How to watch/listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (33-12, 14-7) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (24-20, 6-15) When: 6 p.m. CT Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday Where: Dudy Noble Field — Starkville, Mississippi Stream/Online: SEC Network+, ESPN2, SEC Network+ (Mike Ferrin and Lance Cormier, Saturday, Bart Gregory and Charlie Winfield, Friday and Sunday) Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

Pregame Reading

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: -180 Tennessee: +140

SPECIALS

Double R Prop Specials ~ Brady Slavens to have over 0.5 home runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 hits (+220) ~ Kendall Diggs to have over 0.5 runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 1.5 hits (+220) ~ Hagen Smith to have over 3.5 earned runs and over 5.5 strikeouts (+300) ~ Jayson Jones to have over 0.5 runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 hits (+350) ~ Jace Bohrofen to have over 0.5 home runs (+450) ~ Caleb Cali to have over 0.5 home runs and over 1.5 RBIs (+575) ~ Hunter Grimes to have over 0.5 runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 hits (+650) ~ Parker Rowland to get over 0.5 runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 1.5 hits (+650) ~ John Bolton to have over 1.5 runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 hits (+750) ~ Harold Coll to have over 0.5 home runs (+950) ~ Ben McLaughlin to have over 0.5 home runs and over 1.5 hits (+1000)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each story, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Jace Bohrofen to have over 0.5 home runs (+450)

The home run leader among active Razorbacks, Bohrofen immediately possesses the best chance to go deep against the Bulldogs. Furthermore, eight of the Arkansas outfielder's 11 home runs have come against right-handed pitching. Mississippi State starter Cade Smith has faced 55 left-handed batters this season and surrendered five longballs. Three games have passed since Bohrofen's last homer, so the junior may be due for another one.

Caleb Cali to have over 0.5 home runs and over 1.5 RBIs (+575)

Speaking of guys who are due, Cali has not gone yard since April 22 in the series finale against Georgia. Even though he is a right-handed hitter, six of Cali's seven homers this season have come against pitchers of the same handedness. If he collects No. 8 tonight, any runner on base will secure the other requirement: a second RBI. If it's a solo shot, he should have plenty of other RBI chances hitting in the heart of the order.

Parlay Arkansas ML and LSU ML (+107)