HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tipoff against Missouri at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -600 Missouri: +260

Spread:

Arkansas: -7.5 (-110) Missouri: +7.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 155.5 (-115) Under 155.5 (-105) Arkansas Team Total: Over 81.5 (-115) Under 81.5 (-115) Missouri Team Total Over 74.5 (-115) Under 74.5 (-115)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 17.5 points (-120) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 17.5 points (-110) ~ Anthony Black OVER 12.5 points (-115) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 12.5 points (-115) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (-165) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 3.5 assists (+125) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 assists (-115) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 2.5 assists (-115) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (+115) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 5.5 rebounds (-155) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 rebounds (-170) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 2.5 rebounds (+125)

(Missouri player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

SPECIALS

~ Arkansas to win and Arkansas to score over 39.5 points in first half (+130) ~ Arkansas -7.5 and Ricky Council IV to score over 17.5 points (+220) ~ Arkansas -7.5 and Anthony Black to score over 12.5 points (+230) ~ Arkansas to win and both teams to score over 79.5 points (+425) ~ Arkansas to win and Arkansas to score under 76.5 points (+425) ~ Arkansas to win and Arkansas to score over 92.5 points (+450)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (1-6 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. WE ARE DUE FOR A WIN.

OVER 153.5 (-140)

Missouri has the nation's No. 3 scoring offense and the No. 308 scoring defense. The Tigers will score, despite Arkansas having a stingy defense. Though Arkansas struggled offensively at LSU, it will be back home in front of a raucous home crowd. Take the over.

Kobe Brown UNDER 15.5 points (-105)