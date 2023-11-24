HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.

This Friday, the Hogs will face off against the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at 3:00 p.m. CT Friday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Arkansas defeated FIU last week in blowout fashion, 44-20. It wasn't a pretty victory, but fans did get a glimpse at the future with freshman running back Isaiah Augustave carrying the ball 14 times for 101 yards.

Missouri is coming off of a 33-31 win over Florida — the same Gators team that Arkansas defeated earlier this season — and looking to reach a New Years Six bowl game with a win over the Razorbacks.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Friday's game, which will kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT...