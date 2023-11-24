Arkansas vs. Missouri TV channel, key players, betting odds
This Friday, the Hogs will face off against the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at 3:00 p.m. CT Friday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Arkansas defeated FIU last week in blowout fashion, 44-20. It wasn't a pretty victory, but fans did get a glimpse at the future with freshman running back Isaiah Augustave carrying the ball 14 times for 101 yards.
Missouri is coming off of a 33-31 win over Florida — the same Gators team that Arkansas defeated earlier this season — and looking to reach a New Years Six bowl game with a win over the Razorbacks.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Friday's game, which will kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT...
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV: Live on CBS
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Missouri players to know:
#12 - QB Brady Cook - JR, 6' 2", 205 lbs.
2023 Stats: 221-of-331 ATT, 3,077 YDS, 18 TD, 6 INT
#7 - RB Cody Schrader - SR, 5'9", 214 lbs.
2023 Stats: 220 CAR, 1,272 YDS, 12 TD, 22 REC, 191 REC YDS
#3 - WR Luther Burden III - SO, 5'11", 208 lbs.
2023 Stats: 77 REC, 1,142 YDS, 8 TD
#6 - DL Darius Robinson - SR, 6'5", 296 lbs.
2023 Stats: 39 TOT TKL, 26 SOLO, 11.5 TFL, 7.5 SKS, FF
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Spread:
Arkansas: +9.5, -110
Missouri: -9.5, -110
Totals
Total Points:
OVER 54.5 (-115)
UNDER 54.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 21.5 (-105)
Arkansas UNDER 21.5 (-115)
Missouri OVER 31.5 (-105)
Missouri UNDER 31.5 (--115)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas +8.5 & OVER 54.5 total points: +275
Double R Props
Tyrone Broden Over 9.5 Receiving Yards: -120
Andrew Armstrong Over 59.5 Receiving Yards & Over 4.5 Receptions: +175
Isaiah Augustave Over 64.5 Rushing Yards & Over 0.5 Rushing TDs: +150
Max Fletcher Punting Average Over 42.5 Yards & Over 0.5 Punts Inside 20: +150
Arkansas Defense To Give Up Under 399.5 Yards & Under 161.5 Rushing Yards: +200
Arkansas Total Offense Over 356.5 Yards & Over 144.5 Rushing Yards: +200
Cam Little Over 2.5 FGs Made & Longest FG Made Over 43.5 Yards: +275
Isaac TeSlaa Over 29.5 Receiving Yards & Over 3.5 Receptions: +250
Isaiah Sategna Over 14.5 Receiving Yards & Over 1.5 Receptions: +250
Jaedon Wilson Over 19.5 Receiving Yards & Over 1.5 Receptions: +275
KJ Jefferson Over 211.5 Passing Yards & Over 1.5 Passing TDs: +220
KJ Jefferson Over 49.5 Rushing Yards & Sacked Under 2.5 Times: +250
Antonio Grier Over 3.5 Total Tackles & Over 0.5 Tackles For Loss: +350
Chris Paul Jr. Over 6.5 Total Tackles & Over 0.5 Tackles For Loss: +350
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Jaedon Wilson OVER 19.5 receiving yards and OVER 1.5 receptions (+275)
Wilson hasn't been a major receiving threat for Arkansas this season, but I like this prop at the odds. In the seven games that Wilson has made an offensive appearance this year, he's caught at least two passes six times. He's had at least 20 receiving yards four times.
He's also had two straight weeks of hitting both of these numbers. Against Florida, he caught two passes for 25 yards. Last week versus FIU, he caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
It seems like interim OC Kenny Guiton likes to give Wilson the chance to make some plays, so I think this is a reasonable gamble here — especially against a Missouri defense ranked 78th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (233.5).