Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC) is finding its stride to close the season and looks to start a winning streak with a looming matchup against the Missouri Tigers (8-18, 0-13 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks currently own a 34-27 all-time record advantage against the Tigers, which includes a 7-3 mark between the two programs in their last 10 matchups. Arkansas and Missouri last faced off this season on Jan. 31, a 91-84 Hog victory.

Led by second-year head coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers are fighting for pride as the only SEC team without a conference victory. In its last game, Missouri gave No. 5 Tennessee a scare in a 72-67 loss.

Head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have been dealing with multiple injuries recently, with forwards Trevon Brazile and Jalen Graham and guard Keyon Menifield Jr. sidelined earlier this week against Texas A&M. Musselman gave an update on their status on Thursday.

"Yeah, I don’t think there’s any doubt that (Brazile) will play this season as long as there’s no setbacks," Musselman said. "He’s been gradually working his way back into the fold. Hopefully he’ll be able to go through some of practice today. He has gone through some light stuff as of late.

"And then Jalen Graham will not practice today, possibly will practice Friday. Both guys I would say, because we did not practice yesterday and we haven’t practiced yet (today), I would say both guys are nearing a return. Whether that’s Saturday or Tuesday or the following Saturday — some time within the next three games — we would expect to have both of them back. Keyon’s day to day. He’ll go through whatever he can in practice."

Leading the Tigers is senior guard Sean East II. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Kentucky native is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 47.0% from three.

KenPom ranks Missouri 144th overall nationally and the Tigers are also No. 15 in free throw percentage (78.0%).

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: