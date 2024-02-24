Arkansas vs. Missouri: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC) is finding its stride to close the season and looks to start a winning streak with a looming matchup against the Missouri Tigers (8-18, 0-13 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks currently own a 34-27 all-time record advantage against the Tigers, which includes a 7-3 mark between the two programs in their last 10 matchups. Arkansas and Missouri last faced off this season on Jan. 31, a 91-84 Hog victory.
Led by second-year head coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers are fighting for pride as the only SEC team without a conference victory. In its last game, Missouri gave No. 5 Tennessee a scare in a 72-67 loss.
Head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have been dealing with multiple injuries recently, with forwards Trevon Brazile and Jalen Graham and guard Keyon Menifield Jr. sidelined earlier this week against Texas A&M. Musselman gave an update on their status on Thursday.
"Yeah, I don’t think there’s any doubt that (Brazile) will play this season as long as there’s no setbacks," Musselman said. "He’s been gradually working his way back into the fold. Hopefully he’ll be able to go through some of practice today. He has gone through some light stuff as of late.
"And then Jalen Graham will not practice today, possibly will practice Friday. Both guys I would say, because we did not practice yesterday and we haven’t practiced yet (today), I would say both guys are nearing a return. Whether that’s Saturday or Tuesday or the following Saturday — some time within the next three games — we would expect to have both of them back. Keyon’s day to day. He’ll go through whatever he can in practice."
Leading the Tigers is senior guard Sean East II. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Kentucky native is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 47.0% from three.
KenPom ranks Missouri 144th overall nationally and the Tigers are also No. 15 in free throw percentage (78.0%).
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) vs Missouri Tigers (8-18, 0-13 SEC)
When: Saturday – Feb. 24 – 11:00 am (CT)
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. • Bud Walton Arena – Nolan Richardson Court (19,200)
TV/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 106 Sirius / 190 XM / 961 SXM App
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -200
Missouri: +170
Spread:
Arkansas: -4.5 (-110)
Missouri: +4.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 147.5 (-105)
UNDER 147.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 75.5 (-120)
Arkansas UNDER 75.5 (-110)
Missouri OVER 71.5 (-115)
Missouri UNDER 71.5 (-115)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Arkansas -4.5 (-110)
I mean, eventually Arkansas will start taking care of business against lesser teams, right? To be fair, the Hogs have usually been the lesser team this season, but that's not the case against Missouri.
The Tigers did play well at home against No. 5 Tennessee earlier this week, but I feel like that may have been one last gasp for a team that's winless in the SEC. Arkansas has already defeated the Tigers this season on the road in a game that the Hogs dominated despite what the final score may indicate.
With Makhi Mitchell playing well and guards Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle both scoring buckets, I think Arkansas runs Missouri out of the gym inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.
