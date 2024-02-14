Arkansas (12-11, 3-7 SEC) just earned its third conference victory of the season against Georgia and looks to pull off a daunting upset against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Volunteers currently own a 25-22 all-time record advantage against the Razorbacks, which also includes a 6-4 mark in the two programs' last 10 matchups. In their last matchup on Feb. 28, 2023, Tennessee defeated Arkansas 75-57.

Makhi Mitchell playing best basketball of his Razorback career

Led by ninth-year head coach Rick Barnes, the Volunteers are coming off a tough road loss to Texas A&M after reeling off two straight SEC victories over Kentucky and LSU.

After displaying excellent guard play against the Bulldogs and with forward Makhi Mitchell playing stellar ball as of late, the Hogs hope to continue their late-season turnaround with a major upset.

Leading the Volunteers is senior guard Dalton Knecht. The 6-foot-6, 204-pound Colorado native is averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.5% from three.

KenPom ranks Tennessee 7th overall nationally and the Volunteers are also top 15 in both offensive (118.5) and defensive efficiency (93.0).

Scouting Report: Arkansas vs. No. 8 Tennessee

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: