HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tip off against Ole Miss at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: -475 Ole Miss: +350

Spread:

Arkansas: -8.5 (-125) Ole Miss: +8.5 (+105)

Totals

Total Points: Over 138.5 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 73.5 (-125) Under 73.5 (-105) Alabama Team Total Over 64.5 (-120) Under 64.5 (-110)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 17.5 points (-115) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 17.5 points (-115) ~ Anthony Black OVER 13.5 points (-115) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 13.5 points (-115) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 assists (+115) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 assists (-150) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 assists (-200) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 assists (+150) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (+115) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 5.5 rebounds (-150) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (+130) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-175)

(Ole Miss player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

SPECIALS

~ Will Arkansas coach Eric Musselman get a technical foul? Yes (+450) or No (-650)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (5-11 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. We are 4-2 over the past two games...don't let us get HOT!

Anthony Black OVER 13.5 points (-115)

Over the course of the six-game SEC slate, this pick is 3-3, including 3-1 during the last four games. With the exception of the Alabama game, in which Black fouled out, he has been a bright spot during the losing skid, registering at least 15 points on three separate occasions. The freshman has a solid matchup with a Rebels team that, like Arkansas, has a 1-5 SEC record, and is right in the middle of the pack in points allowed per game in league play.

Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (+115)