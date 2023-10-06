Arkansas vs Ole Miss: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: Live on the SEC Network and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
HEADLINES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +325
Ole Miss: -450
Spread:
Arkansas: +11.5, -110
Ole Miss: -11.5, -110
Totals
Total Points:
OVER 62.5 (-115)
UNDER 62.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 24.5 (-105)
Arkansas UNDER 24.5 (-115)
Ole Miss OVER 37.5 (-115)
Ole Miss UNDER 37.5 (-105)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas +11.5 & OVER 62.5 total points: +275
Double R Props
Andrew Armstrong OVER 69.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +220
Cam Little OVER 1.5 FGs and OVER 3.5 extra points: +275
Chris Paul Jr. OVER 6.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +275
Rashod Dubinion OVER 29.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +250
Rocket Sanders OVER 49.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +210
Isaac TeSlaa OVER 34.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +325
Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +375
KJ Jefferson OVER 249.5 passing yards and OVER 2.5 passing TDs: +350
KJ Jefferson OVER 44.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +325
Max Fletcher OVER 44.5 average per punt and OVER 0.5 punts inside 20: +400
Hudson Clark OVER 3.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 INTs: +600
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Arkansas OVER 24.5 points (-105)
Look, I get that the Arkansas offense hasn't been great to start the year, but Ole Miss' defense is far from stellar, and this matchup almost always produces some semblance of a shootout.
The Rebels allowed 49 points to an LSU offense last weekend that only scored 31 against the Razorbacks. With KJ Jefferson back in his home state, I think 24.5 points is very manageable.
KJ Jefferson OVER 1.5 passing TDs (+105)
Following the same line of thinking from above, Jefferson is going to be highly motivated to perform at a high level facing an Ole Miss program roughly 30 minutes away from his hometown of Sardis, Mississippi.
In his last two outings against the Rebels, Jefferson has combined for six passing touchdowns. Facing an Ole Miss defense that allows the nation's 112th most passing yards per game (263.8), this is too good a line at plus odds.