HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. As we've done throughout football season, we provide an easy guide for all of the props featured on the BetSaracen app for Arkansas' charity exhibition against Purdue, plus a bonus look at the slate of SEC football games this week. This weekend, the No. 14 Razorbacks will face off against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers at 3:00 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game will stream live on SEC Network Plus, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT TV: Streaming on ESPN app Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Spread:

Arkansas: -3.5, -110 Purdue: +3.5, -110

Totals

Total Points: O/U 140.5 (-110)

SEC Football SPREADS

South Carolina at Texas A&M: Texas A&M -15.5 (-110) South Carolina +15.5 (-110) Mississippi State at Auburn: Auburn -6.5 (-110) Mississippi State +6.5 (-110) No. 1 Georgia at Florida: Florida +14.5 (-115) Georgia -14.5 (-105) No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky: Kentucky +3.5 (-115) Tennessee -3.5 (-105) Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss: Ole Miss -24.5 (-115) Vanderbilt +24.5 (-105)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Purdue +3.5 (-110)

Bud Walton Arena provides one of the best home court advantages in the country, but Purdue should be favored in this game. The Boilermakers finished 29-6 last season and return players like National Player of the Year Zach Edey and guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. That's a tough task for a Razorbacks team that's littered with new faces. Last year, Purdue finished the year 8-3 on the road. That included wins over programs like Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan. The Boilermakers are experienced playing in high-caliber venues and they will be looking to get back in the win column after being upset in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament last season by 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

Florida +14.5 vs Georgia (-115)