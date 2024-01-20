Arkansas vs. South Carolina: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) will attempt to carry over the swagger they played with in a nail-biting win over Texas A&M earlier this week when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.
After starting SEC play 0-3, the Razorbacks finally got in the win column with a 78-77 win over the Aggies on Tuesday thanks to Tramon Mark's heroic shot just before the buzzer.
South Carolina entered conference play with just one loss, but they've lost to Alabama and Missouri while beating Georgia and Mississippi State so far. Last time out, the Gamecocks suffered a 74-69 home loss to a Georgia team that beat Arkansas 76-66 on Jan. 10.
"We’ve got to get ready for South Carolina," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. "They have a really good backcourt. Meechie Johnson’s playing as good as anybody, and obviously [Ta’Lon] Cooper, a transfer from Minnesota, and Myles Stute at the 3 spot, B.J. Mack. So there’s a lot of things we’ve got to get ready for between now and Saturday."
The Gamecocks have played well defensively to this point in the season, as opponents are averaging just 64.6 points per game, which is good for 32nd nationally in scoring defense.
"They’re connected," Musselman said. "You watch them play and they’re connected. They play more together. It looks like there’s an agenda with them this year and that agenda is to win."
Arkansas and South Carolina have met on 38 previous occasions, with all of them coming since the Gamecocks joined the SEC the same year the Razorbacks did (1991-92). The Hogs own a 23-15 advantage in the series, including a 12-5 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. Arkansas has won three straight and eight of the last 11.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) vs South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. (CT)
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. • Bud Walton Arena – Nolan Richardson Court (19,200)
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Dave Neal and Joe Kleine)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 106 Sirius / 190 XM / 961 SXM App
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -145
South Carolina: +125
Spread:
Arkansas: -2.5 (-110)
South Carolina: +2.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 142.5 (--110)
UNDER 142.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 72.5 (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 72.5 (-120)
South Carolina OVER 70.5 (-115)
South Carolina UNDER 70.5 (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
- Layden Blocker OVER 0.5 points and OVER 4.5 minutes played (-110)
- Devo Davis OVER 3.5 points and over 3.5 personal fouls (+105)
- Arkansas team OVER 11.5 assists and OVER 4.5 blocks (+110)
- Arkansas team OVER 10.5 turnovers and OVER 32.5 rebounds (+115)
- Joseph Pinion OVER 2.5 points and OVER 0.5 three-pointers made (+120)
- Tramon Mark OVER 19.5 points and OVER 0.5 blocks (+135)
- Khalif Battle OVER 4.5 points and OVER 2.5 three-pointers made (+145)
- Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 3.5 points and OVER 1.5 turnovers (+150)
- Jeremiah Davenport OVER 6.5 points and OVER 5.5 field goal attempts (+155)
- Makhi Mitchell OVER 2.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks (+175)
- Trevon Brazile OVER 7.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds (+185)
- Jalen Graham OVER 8.5 points and OVER 0.5 assists (+200)
- Chandler Lawson OVER 2.5 points and OVER 3.5 defensive rebounds (+210)
- El Ellis OVER 8.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made (+210)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Arkansas team total UNDER 72.5 (-110)
The Razorbacks scored less than 70 points in each of their first three games in SEC play. As previously mentioned, South Carolina's defense ranks top-40 nationally and they are coming off an emotional home loss to Georgia. While Arkansas can and should win, it might have to be in a defensive battle.
