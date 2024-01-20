The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) will attempt to carry over the swagger they played with in a nail-biting win over Texas A&M earlier this week when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.

After starting SEC play 0-3, the Razorbacks finally got in the win column with a 78-77 win over the Aggies on Tuesday thanks to Tramon Mark's heroic shot just before the buzzer.

South Carolina entered conference play with just one loss, but they've lost to Alabama and Missouri while beating Georgia and Mississippi State so far. Last time out, the Gamecocks suffered a 74-69 home loss to a Georgia team that beat Arkansas 76-66 on Jan. 10.

"We’ve got to get ready for South Carolina," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. "They have a really good backcourt. Meechie Johnson’s playing as good as anybody, and obviously [Ta’Lon] Cooper, a transfer from Minnesota, and Myles Stute at the 3 spot, B.J. Mack. So there’s a lot of things we’ve got to get ready for between now and Saturday."

The Gamecocks have played well defensively to this point in the season, as opponents are averaging just 64.6 points per game, which is good for 32nd nationally in scoring defense.

"They’re connected," Musselman said. "You watch them play and they’re connected. They play more together. It looks like there’s an agenda with them this year and that agenda is to win."

Arkansas and South Carolina have met on 38 previous occasions, with all of them coming since the Gamecocks joined the SEC the same year the Razorbacks did (1991-92). The Hogs own a 23-15 advantage in the series, including a 12-5 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. Arkansas has won three straight and eight of the last 11.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: